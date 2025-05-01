We’ve said that alkali metal cations do not react appreciably with water to produce H3O+ ions, but in fact, all cations are acidic to some extent. The most acidic alkali metal cation is the smallest one, Li+, which has Ka = 2.5 * 10^-14 for the reaction: Li(H2O)4+ (aq) + H2O (l) ⇌ H3O+ (aq) + Li(H2O)3(OH) (aq). This reaction and the dissociation of water must be considered simultaneously in calculating the pH of Li+ solutions, which nevertheless have pH ≈ 7. Check this by calculating the pH of a 0.10 M LiCl solution.