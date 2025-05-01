pH and pOH Relationship

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, with lower values indicating higher acidity. The relationship between pH and pOH is given by the equation pH + pOH = 14 at 25°C. To find the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH-), one must first calculate the pOH from the given pH and then use the formula [OH-] = 10^(-pOH).