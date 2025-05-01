Skip to main content
Ch.16 - Aqueous Equilibria: Acids & Bases
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.16 - Aqueous Equilibria: Acids & BasesProblem 5
Chapter 16, Problem 5

What is the concentration of hydroxide ions 3OH-4 in a glass of wine with pH = 3.64? (LO 16.5, 16.6) (a) 2.3 * 10-4 M (b) 6.4 * 10-3 M (c) 6.8 * 10-9 M (d) 4.4 * 10-11 M

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between pH and pOH. The pH and pOH of a solution are related by the equation: pH + pOH = 14.
Step 2: Calculate the pOH of the solution. Since the pH is given as 3.64, use the equation from Step 1 to find pOH: pOH = 14 - pH.
Step 3: Convert the pOH to the concentration of hydroxide ions [OH^-]. Use the formula: [OH^-] = 10^{-pOH}.
Step 4: Calculate the [OH^-] using the value of pOH obtained in Step 2.
Step 5: Compare the calculated [OH^-] with the given options to determine the correct answer.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH and pOH Relationship

The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, with lower values indicating higher acidity. The relationship between pH and pOH is given by the equation pH + pOH = 14 at 25°C. To find the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH-), one must first calculate the pOH from the given pH and then use the formula [OH-] = 10^(-pOH).
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
pH and pOH Calculations

Ion Concentration Calculation

The concentration of ions in a solution can be determined using the formula [H+] = 10^(-pH) for hydrogen ions. Once the concentration of hydrogen ions is known, the concentration of hydroxide ions can be calculated using the ion product of water (Kw = [H+][OH-] = 1.0 x 10^-14 at 25°C). This relationship allows for the determination of hydroxide ion concentration from the known pH.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:35
Calculate Concentration of the Basic Form

Logarithmic Scale of pH

The pH scale is logarithmic, meaning each whole number change on the scale represents a tenfold change in hydrogen ion concentration. For example, a solution with a pH of 3 has ten times more hydrogen ions than a solution with a pH of 4. This property is crucial for accurately calculating ion concentrations from pH values, as small changes in pH can lead to significant differences in ion concentration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
The pH Scale
Related Practice
Textbook Question
An acid solution with a concentration of 0.500 M has a pH = 3.21. What is the Ka of the acid? (LO 16.8) (a) 1.2 * 10-5 (b) 1.7 * 10-6 (c) 7.6 * 10-7 (d) 5.4 * 10-3
540
views
Textbook Question
The following pictures represent equal volumes of aqueous solutions of three acids HA (A = X, Y, or Z); water molecules have been omitted for clarity. Which is the strongest acid?

(a) HX (b) HY (c) HZ (d) All three acids are strong acids and have equal strength.
705
views
Textbook Question
Consider the conjugate bases, 1X-, Y-, Z-2 in Problem 2. If you mix equal concentrations of reactants and products, which of the following reactions will proceed to the left? (LO 16.3) (a) HX + Y- HY + X- (b) HX + Z- HZ + X- (c) HY + X- HX + Y- (d) HZ + Y- HY + Z-

307
views
Textbook Question
Which is the strongest acid? (LO 16.4) (a) HClO3 (b) HBrO3 (c) H2SO3 (d) H2TeO3
2174
views