Step 5: Finally, calculate the pH of the solution. If HCl is the limiting reactant, all of it will react and the solution will be neutral, with a pH of 7. If Na2CO3 is the limiting reactant, some HCl will remain unreacted. The concentration of HCl can be calculated by dividing the remaining moles of HCl by the total volume of the solution. The pH can then be calculated using the formula pH = -log[H+], where [H+] is the concentration of H+ ions, which is equal to the concentration of HCl in the solution.