A 40.0 mL sample of a mixture of HCl and H3PO4 was titrated with 0.100 M NaOH. The first equivalence point was reached after 88.0 mL of base, and the second equivalence point was reached after 126.4 mL of base. (b) What are the initial concentrations of HCl and H3PO4 in the mixture?
A 1.000 L sample of HCl gas at 25°C and 732.0 mm Hg was absorbed completely in an aqueous solution that contained 6.954 g of Na2CO3 and 250.0 g of water. (a) What is the pH of the solution?
A 40.0 mL sample of a mixture of HCl and H3PO4 was titrated with 0.100 M NaOH. The first equivalence point was reached after 88.0 mL of base, and the second equivalence point was reached after 126.4 mL of base. (c) What percent of the HCl is neutralized at the first equivalence point?
A 40.0 mL sample of a mixture of HCl and H3PO4 was titrated with 0.100 M NaOH. The first equivalence point was reached after 88.0 mL of base, and the second equivalence point was reached after 126.4 mL of base. (f) What indicators would you select to signal the equivalence points?
In qualitative analysis, Ca2+ and Ba2+ are seperated from Na+, K+, Mg2+ by adding aqueous (NH4)2CO3 to a solution that also contains aqueous NH3 (Figure 17.18). Assume that the concentrations after mixing are 0.080 M (NH4)2CO3 and 0.16 M NH3. (a) List all the Bronsted-Lowry acids and bases present initially, and identify the principal reaction.