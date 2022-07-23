Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation provides a way to calculate the pH of a buffer solution based on the concentrations of the acid and its conjugate base. It is expressed as pH = pKa + log([A-]/[HA]). This equation is particularly useful in titration scenarios, as it allows for the determination of pH at points where both the acid and its conjugate base are present, such as after the addition of a specific volume of NaOH.