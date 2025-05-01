Textbook Question
What is meant by the standard state of a substance?
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What is meant by the standard state of a substance?
Consider a twofold expansion of 1 mol of an ideal gas at 25 °C in the isolated system shown in Figure 18.1. (a) What are the values of ∆H, ∆S, and ∆G for the process?
For the vaporization of benzene, ∆Hvap = 30.7 kJ/mol and ∆Svap = 87.0 J/(K*mol). Does benzene boil at 70 °C and 1 atm pressure? Calculate the normal boiling point of benzene.
For the vaporization of benzene, ∆Hvap = 30.7 kJ/mol and ∆Svap = 87.0 J/(K*mol). Calculate ∆Ssurr and ∆Stotal at: (a) 70 °C