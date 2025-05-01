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Ch.18 - Thermodynamics: Entropy, Free Energy & Equilibrium
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 - Thermodynamics: Entropy, Free Energy & EquilibriumProblem 113
Chapter 18, Problem 113

Do you expect a large or small value of the equilibrium constant for a reaction with the following values of ∆G°? (a) ∆G° is positive. (b) ∆G° is negative.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the relationship between the standard Gibbs free energy change (∆G°) and the equilibrium constant (K) using the equation: ∆G° = -RT ln(K), where R is the universal gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin.
Step 2: Analyze the case when ∆G° is positive. A positive ∆G° indicates that the reaction is non-spontaneous under standard conditions, which implies that the equilibrium constant K will be less than 1, indicating a small value.
Step 3: Consider the case when ∆G° is negative. A negative ∆G° suggests that the reaction is spontaneous under standard conditions, which means the equilibrium constant K will be greater than 1, indicating a large value.
Step 4: Recall that a large equilibrium constant (K > 1) means the products are favored at equilibrium, while a small equilibrium constant (K < 1) means the reactants are favored.
Step 5: Conclude that the sign of ∆G° directly influences the magnitude of the equilibrium constant, with positive ∆G° leading to a small K and negative ∆G° leading to a large K.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gibbs Free Energy (∆G°)

Gibbs Free Energy (∆G°) is a thermodynamic potential that measures the maximum reversible work obtainable from a thermodynamic system at constant temperature and pressure. A positive ∆G° indicates that a reaction is non-spontaneous under standard conditions, while a negative ∆G° suggests that the reaction is spontaneous. The sign of ∆G° is crucial for predicting the direction of a chemical reaction.
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Gibbs Free Energy of Reactions

Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a dimensionless value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. A large K value (K >> 1) indicates that products are favored at equilibrium, while a small K value (K << 1) suggests that reactants are favored. The relationship between K and ∆G° is fundamental in understanding reaction spontaneity.
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Equilibrium Constant K

Relationship between ∆G° and K

The relationship between Gibbs Free Energy (∆G°) and the equilibrium constant (K) is given by the equation ∆G° = -RT ln(K), where R is the universal gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin. This equation shows that a negative ∆G° corresponds to a large K, indicating that the reaction favors products, while a positive ∆G° corresponds to a small K, indicating that reactants are favored. Understanding this relationship is essential for predicting the behavior of chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the Haber synthesis of gaseous NH3 (∆H°f = -46.1 kJ/mol; ∆G°f = -16.5 kJ/mol: (d) What are the equilibrium constants Kp and Kc for the reaction at 350 K? Assume that ∆H° and ∆S° are independent of temperature.

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Textbook Question
Compare the values of ∆G and ∆G° when: (a) Q < 1.(b) Q = 1.(c) Q > 1.Does the thermodynamic tendency for the reaction to occur increase or decrease as Q increases?
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Textbook Question
Ammonium nitrate is dangerous because it decomposes (sometimes explosively) when heated: (a) Using the data in Appendix B, show that this reaction is spontaneous at 25 °C.
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Textbook Question

Use the data in Appendix B to calculate the equilibrium pressure of CO2 in a closed 1 L vessel that contains each of the following samples:

(a) 15 g of MgCO3 and 1.0 g of MgO at 25 °C

(b) 15 g of MgCO3 and 1.0 g of MgO at 280 °C .

Assume that ∆H° and ∆S° are independent of temperature.

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