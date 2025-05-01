Relationship between ∆G° and K

The relationship between Gibbs Free Energy (∆G°) and the equilibrium constant (K) is given by the equation ∆G° = -RT ln(K), where R is the universal gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin. This equation shows that a negative ∆G° corresponds to a large K, indicating that the reaction favors products, while a positive ∆G° corresponds to a small K, indicating that reactants are favored. Understanding this relationship is essential for predicting the behavior of chemical reactions.