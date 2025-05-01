Textbook Question
Consider the Haber synthesis of gaseous NH3 (∆H°f = -46.1 kJ/mol; ∆G°f = -16.5 kJ/mol: (d) What are the equilibrium constants Kp and Kc for the reaction at 350 K? Assume that ∆H° and ∆S° are independent of temperature.
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Consider the Haber synthesis of gaseous NH3 (∆H°f = -46.1 kJ/mol; ∆G°f = -16.5 kJ/mol: (d) What are the equilibrium constants Kp and Kc for the reaction at 350 K? Assume that ∆H° and ∆S° are independent of temperature.
Use the data in Appendix B to calculate the equilibrium pressure of CO2 in a closed 1 L vessel that contains each of the following samples:
(a) 15 g of MgCO3 and 1.0 g of MgO at 25 °C
(b) 15 g of MgCO3 and 1.0 g of MgO at 280 °C .
Assume that ∆H° and ∆S° are independent of temperature.