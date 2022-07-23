Porous pellets of TiO 2 can be reduced to titanium metal at the cathode of an electrochemical cell containing molten CaCl 2 as the electrolyte. When the TiO 2 is reduced, the O2-ions dis-solve in the CaCl 2 and are subsequently oxidized to O 2 gas at the anode. This approach may be the basis for a less expensive process than the one currently used for producing titanium.

(a) Label the anode and cathode, and indicate the signs of the electrodes.