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Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 - ElectrochemistryProblem 38
Chapter 19, Problem 38

Sketch a cell with inert electrodes suitable for electrolysis of aqueous CuBr2. (b) Indicate the direction of electron and ion flow.

Verified step by step guidance
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insert step 1: Identify the components of the electrolysis cell. You will need an electrolyte solution, which is aqueous CuBr2, and inert electrodes, such as platinum or graphite, to conduct electricity.
insert step 2: Sketch the electrolysis cell. Draw a container to represent the electrolyte solution, and place the two inert electrodes into the solution. Label one electrode as the anode and the other as the cathode.
insert step 3: Determine the reactions at each electrode. At the anode, oxidation occurs, and at the cathode, reduction occurs. For CuBr2, copper ions (Cu^2+) will be reduced at the cathode, and bromide ions (Br^-) will be oxidized at the anode.
insert step 4: Indicate the direction of electron flow. Electrons flow from the anode to the cathode through the external circuit.
insert step 5: Indicate the direction of ion flow. In the solution, Cu^2+ ions move towards the cathode to gain electrons, and Br^- ions move towards the anode to lose electrons.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrolysis

Electrolysis is a chemical process that uses electrical energy to drive a non-spontaneous reaction. In this process, an electric current is passed through an electrolyte, causing the decomposition of the compound into its constituent ions. For aqueous CuBr2, electrolysis will lead to the formation of copper and bromine at the respective electrodes.
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Inert Electrodes

Inert electrodes, such as platinum or graphite, do not participate in the chemical reactions occurring during electrolysis. Their primary function is to conduct electricity and facilitate the transfer of electrons to the ions in the electrolyte. This allows the electrochemical reactions to occur without the electrode material being consumed or altered.

Ion and Electron Flow

During electrolysis, ions move towards the electrodes of opposite charge: cations (positive ions) migrate to the cathode (negative electrode) to gain electrons, while anions (negative ions) move to the anode (positive electrode) to lose electrons. This flow of ions and electrons is essential for the electrochemical reactions that lead to the production of elements or compounds from the electrolyte.
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