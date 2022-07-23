Skip to main content
Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 - ElectrochemistryProblem 117
Chapter 19, Problem 117

For the following half-reaction, E° = 1.103 V: Calculate the formation constant Kf for Cu(CN)2-.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the half-reaction and its standard reduction potential (E° = 1.103 V).
Understand that the formation constant (Kf) is related to the equilibrium constant for the formation of the complex ion Cu(CN)_2^- from Cu^+ and CN^- ions.
Use the Nernst equation to relate the standard reduction potential to the equilibrium constant: E° = (RT/nF) * ln(K), where R is the gas constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, n is the number of moles of electrons transferred, and F is Faraday's constant.
Rearrange the Nernst equation to solve for the equilibrium constant K: K = e^(nFE°/RT).
Substitute the known values (E°, R, T, n, and F) into the equation to calculate the formation constant Kf for Cu(CN)_2^-.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-Reaction and Standard Electrode Potential (E°)

A half-reaction represents either the oxidation or reduction process in an electrochemical reaction. The standard electrode potential (E°) quantifies the tendency of a species to gain electrons, measured under standard conditions. A positive E° indicates a strong oxidizing agent, while a negative E° suggests a reducing agent. Understanding this concept is crucial for relating electrochemical data to equilibrium constants.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:27
Standard Cell Potential

Nernst Equation

The Nernst equation relates the cell potential to the concentrations of the reactants and products in a redox reaction. It allows for the calculation of the equilibrium constant (K) from the standard electrode potential (E°) and the reaction quotient (Q). This equation is essential for determining the formation constant (Kf) of complex ions, as it connects thermodynamic properties with electrochemical measurements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:17
The Nernst Equation

Formation Constant (Kf)

The formation constant (Kf) is a measure of the stability of a complex ion in solution, defined as the equilibrium constant for the formation of the complex from its constituent ions. A higher Kf value indicates a more stable complex. In the context of the given half-reaction, calculating Kf involves using the relationship between E° and Kf, which reflects the favorability of complex formation in terms of thermodynamic stability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:20
Complex Ions and Formation Constant
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Write a balanced equation for the overall cell reaction when a lead storage battery is being charged. Refer to Section 19.10.
239
views
Textbook Question

You are on your dream vacation at the beach when a major storm knocks out the power for days. Your cell phone is dead, and you want to make a battery to charge it. You find the following materials in the beach house. blue stone algaecide for pools, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Cu2+ solution alum in the kitchen, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Al3+ solution aluminum foil, copper wire, and bologna, which can be used as a salt bridge. (b) What voltage can be generated?

363
views
Textbook Question
The following galvanic cell has a potential of 1.214 V at 25 °C: Calculate the value of Ksp for Hg2Br2 at 25°C
877
views