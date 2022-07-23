You are on your dream vacation at the beach when a major storm knocks out the power for days. Your cell phone is dead, and you want to make a battery to charge it. You find the following materials in the beach house. blue stone algaecide for pools, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Cu2+ solution alum in the kitchen, which can be used to make a 1.0 M Al3+ solution aluminum foil, copper wire, and bologna, which can be used as a salt bridge. (b) What voltage can be generated?