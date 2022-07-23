Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules & IonsProblem 146c
Chapter 2, Problem 146c

Give systematic names for the following binary compounds: (c) CuO

1
Step 1: Identify the first element in the compound. In this case, it is Copper (Cu).
Step 2: Identify the second element in the compound. Here, it is Oxygen (O).
Step 3: The name of the first element remains the same, so it is still Copper.
Step 4: The name of the second element changes to its -ide form. Therefore, Oxygen becomes Oxide.
Step 5: Combine the names of the two elements. The systematic name for CuO is Copper Oxide.

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binary Compounds

Binary compounds consist of two different elements. In chemistry, these compounds can be either ionic or covalent. The systematic naming of binary compounds follows specific rules, which depend on the types of elements involved, such as metals and nonmetals. Understanding the nature of the elements helps in determining the correct naming conventions.
Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when metals transfer electrons to nonmetals, resulting in the formation of charged ions. In the case of CuO, copper (Cu) is a metal that can form cations, while oxygen (O) is a nonmetal that forms anions. The systematic name for ionic compounds typically includes the name of the metal followed by the name of the nonmetal with an '-ide' suffix.
Stock System of Nomenclature

The Stock system is a method of naming transition metal compounds that indicates the oxidation state of the metal using Roman numerals. For example, in CuO, copper can have multiple oxidation states, and since it is in the +2 state in this compound, it is named copper(II) oxide. This system is essential for clarity, especially when dealing with metals that can form more than one type of ion.
