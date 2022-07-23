Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binary Compounds Binary compounds consist of two different elements. In chemistry, these compounds can be either ionic or covalent. The systematic naming of binary compounds follows specific rules, which depend on the types of elements involved, such as metals and nonmetals. Understanding the nature of the elements helps in determining the correct naming conventions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:03 01:03 Binary Acids

Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when metals transfer electrons to nonmetals, resulting in the formation of charged ions. In the case of CuO, copper (Cu) is a metal that can form cations, while oxygen (O) is a nonmetal that forms anions. The systematic name for ionic compounds typically includes the name of the metal followed by the name of the nonmetal with an '-ide' suffix. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Ionic Compounds Naming