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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules & IonsProblem 42
Chapter 2, Problem 42

In the following drawings, red and blue spheres represent atoms of different elements. Match the molecular pictures (a)–(c) with the following descriptions: (i) a pure substance consisting of a compound (ii) a pure substance consisting of an element (iii) a mixture of element

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Identify the characteristics of each description: (i) a pure substance consisting of a compound means molecules made of two or more different types of atoms bonded together; (ii) a pure substance consisting of an element means only one type of atom is present; (iii) a mixture of elements means two or more different types of atoms are present but not bonded together.
Examine each molecular picture (a)–(c) to determine the types of atoms present and how they are arranged.
For each picture, check if the atoms are bonded together to form molecules or if they are separate, indicating a mixture.
Match each picture to the appropriate description based on your observations: bonded atoms indicate a compound, identical atoms indicate an element, and separate atoms indicate a mixture.
Review your matches to ensure they align with the definitions of compound, element, and mixture.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elements and Compounds

Elements are pure substances that consist of only one type of atom, while compounds are substances formed when two or more different types of atoms bond together in fixed proportions. Understanding the distinction between these two is crucial for identifying whether a molecular picture represents a pure substance or a mixture.
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Mixtures

A mixture is a combination of two or more substances where each retains its own properties and can be separated by physical means. In the context of the question, recognizing a mixture involves identifying that the molecular picture contains different types of atoms that are not chemically bonded.

Chemical Representation

Chemical representations, such as drawings of atoms and molecules, convey information about the structure and composition of substances. Understanding how to interpret these representations is essential for matching them with descriptions of pure substances and mixtures, as it helps in visualizing the arrangement and types of atoms involved.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following three drawings represents a neutral Na atom? (a) (b) (c)

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Give molecular formulas corresponding to each of the following ball-and-stick molecular representations (red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H). In writing the formula, list the elements in alphabetical order. (c) Acetic acid (vinegar)

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Textbook Question

Give molecular formulas corresponding to each of the following ball-and-stick molecular representations (red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H). In writing the formula, list the elements in alphabetical order. (b) Ethylene glycol (automobile antifreeze)

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Textbook Question
How many elements are presently known? About how many occur naturally?
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Textbook Question

Which represents a Ca atom with two positive electrical charges (Ca2+)? (a)

(b)

(c)


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Textbook Question

Which represents an F atom with one minus charge (F-)? (a)

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