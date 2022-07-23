Textbook Question
Which of the following three drawings represents a neutral Na atom? (a) (b) (c)
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Which of the following three drawings represents a neutral Na atom? (a) (b) (c)
Give molecular formulas corresponding to each of the following ball-and-stick molecular representations (red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H). In writing the formula, list the elements in alphabetical order. (c) Acetic acid (vinegar)
Give molecular formulas corresponding to each of the following ball-and-stick molecular representations (red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H). In writing the formula, list the elements in alphabetical order. (b) Ethylene glycol (automobile antifreeze)
Which represents a Ca atom with two positive electrical charges (Ca2+)? (a)
(b)
(c)
Which represents an F atom with one minus charge (F-)? (a)
(b)
(c)