What is a racemic mixture? Does it affect plane-polarized light? Explain.
The amount of paramagnetism for a first-series transition metal complex is related approximately to its spin-only magnetic moment. The spin-only value of the magnetic moment in units of Bohr magnetons (BM) is given by sqrt(n(n + 2)), where n is the number of unpaired electrons. Calculate the spin-only value of the magnetic moment for the 2+ ions of the first-series transition metals (except Sc) in octahedral complexes with (a) weak-field ligands and (b) strong-field ligands. For which electron configurations can the magnetic moment distinguish between high-spin and low-spin electron configurations?
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Key Concepts
Paramagnetism
Spin-Only Magnetic Moment
High-Spin vs. Low-Spin Configurations
Draw a crystal field energy-level diagram, assign the electrons to orbitals, and predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following.
(a) [Cu(en)3]2+
(b) [FeF6]2-
(c) [Co(en)3]3+ (low spin)
The oxalate ion is a bidentate ligand as indicated in Figure 21.8. Would you expect the carbonate ion to be a monodentate or bidentate ligand? Explain your reasoning.
Draw a crystal field energy-level diagram for the 3d orbitals of titanium in [Ti(H2O)6]3+]. Indicate the crystal field splitting, and explain why is [Ti(H2O)6]3+] colored.
Draw the structures of all possible diastereoisomers of an octahedral complex with the formula MA2B2C2. Which of the diastereoisomers, if any, can exist as enantiomers?
Look at the colors of the isomeric complexes in Figure 21.12, and predict which is the stronger field ligand, nitro (-NO2) of nitrito (-ONO). Explain.