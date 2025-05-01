Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
Chapter 22, Problem 37
Arrange the following elements in order of increasing electronegativity: (a) Sr (b) Cl (c) Sn (d) Ge.
Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the concept of electronegativity, which is the ability of an atom to attract electrons in a chemical bond. Electronegativity values are typically found on the Pauling scale.
Step 2: Recall the general trend of electronegativity on the periodic table: it increases across a period (from left to right) and decreases down a group (from top to bottom).
Step 3: Locate the elements on the periodic table: Sr (Strontium) is in Group 2, Cl (Chlorine) is in Group 17, Sn (Tin) is in Group 14, and Ge (Germanium) is also in Group 14.
Step 4: Compare the positions of these elements: Cl is to the right of Ge and Sn, and above them in the periodic table, indicating it has the highest electronegativity. Sr is further left and down, indicating it has the lowest electronegativity.
Step 5: Arrange the elements in order of increasing electronegativity based on their positions and the trends: Sr < Sn < Ge < Cl.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electronegativity
Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons when it forms a chemical bond. It is a key concept in understanding how atoms interact in molecules. The scale of electronegativity, developed by Linus Pauling, ranges from low values for metals to high values for nonmetals, influencing bond polarity and molecular properties.
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Periodic Trends
Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements across the periodic table. Electronegativity generally increases from left to right across a period and decreases from top to bottom within a group. Understanding these trends helps in predicting the electronegativity of elements based on their position in the periodic table.
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Comparison of Elements
When comparing the electronegativity of different elements, it is essential to consider their positions in the periodic table. For instance, nonmetals like chlorine (Cl) typically have higher electronegativity than metalloids like germanium (Ge) or metals like strontium (Sr). This comparison allows for the arrangement of elements in order of increasing electronegativity.
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