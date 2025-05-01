Skip to main content
Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 - The Main Group ElementsProblem 77
Chapter 22, Problem 77

How many hours are required to produce 10.0 kg of magnesium by electrolysis of molten MgCl2 with a constant current of 1.00 * 10^4 A? How many liters of Cl2 at STP will be obtained?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Write the balanced chemical equation for the electrolysis of molten MgCl_2. The reaction is: \[ \text{MgCl}_2 \rightarrow \text{Mg} + \text{Cl}_2 \].
Step 2: Determine the moles of magnesium to be produced. Use the molar mass of magnesium (24.31 g/mol) to convert 10.0 kg of magnesium to moles.
Step 3: Use the stoichiometry of the reaction to find the moles of electrons required. From the balanced equation, 2 moles of electrons are needed to produce 1 mole of Mg.
Step 4: Calculate the total charge required using the formula \( Q = n \times F \), where \( n \) is the moles of electrons and \( F \) is Faraday's constant (96485 C/mol).
Step 5: Determine the time in seconds using the formula \( t = \frac{Q}{I} \), where \( I \) is the current (1.00 \(\times\) 10^4 \(\text{ A}\) \). Convert the time from seconds to hours.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrolysis

Electrolysis is a chemical process that uses electrical energy to drive a non-spontaneous reaction. In this context, it involves the decomposition of molten magnesium chloride (MgCl2) into magnesium and chlorine gas when an electric current is passed through it. The amount of substance produced during electrolysis can be calculated using Faraday's laws, which relate the quantity of electricity used to the amount of substance transformed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:21
The Electrolytic Cell

Faraday's Laws of Electrolysis

Faraday's laws of electrolysis state that the amount of substance produced at an electrode during electrolysis is directly proportional to the quantity of electric charge passed through the electrolyte. The first law quantifies this relationship, while the second law relates the mass of the substance produced to its molar mass and the number of electrons transferred. These principles are essential for calculating the amount of magnesium produced from a given current over time.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:40
Faraday's Constant in Electrochemistry

Stoichiometry of Gaseous Products

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. In this case, it is important to understand the stoichiometric relationships between magnesium and chlorine gas produced during the electrolysis of MgCl2. At standard temperature and pressure (STP), one mole of any gas occupies 22.4 liters, allowing for the conversion of moles of chlorine gas produced into liters, which is crucial for determining the volume of Cl2 generated.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:30
Production of Hydrogen Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the group 3A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.

(a) Has an unusually low melting point

86
views
Textbook Question

Milk of magnesia, a widely used antacid, is an aqueous suspension of Mg1OH22. How would you prepare Mg1OH22 from magnesium metal?

87
views
Textbook Question

Identify the group 3A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.

(a) Is the most abundant element of the group

89
views
Textbook Question

Write chemical equations for the reaction of calcium with the following substances, making sure that the numbers and kinds of atoms are the same on both sides of the equations. If no reaction occurs, write N.R.

(d) O2

95
views