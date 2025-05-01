Textbook Question
Identify the group 3A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.
(a) Has an unusually low melting point
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Identify the group 3A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.
(a) Has an unusually low melting point
Milk of magnesia, a widely used antacid, is an aqueous suspension of Mg1OH22. How would you prepare Mg1OH22 from magnesium metal?
Identify the group 3A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.
(a) Is the most abundant element of the group
Write chemical equations for the reaction of calcium with the following substances, making sure that the numbers and kinds of atoms are the same on both sides of the equations. If no reaction occurs, write N.R.
(d) O2