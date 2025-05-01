Faraday's Laws of Electrolysis

Faraday's laws of electrolysis state that the amount of substance produced at an electrode during electrolysis is directly proportional to the quantity of electric charge passed through the electrolyte. The first law quantifies this relationship, while the second law relates the mass of the substance produced to its molar mass and the number of electrons transferred. These principles are essential for calculating the amount of magnesium produced from a given current over time.