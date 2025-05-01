An important physiological reaction of nitric oxide (NO) is its interaction with the superoxide ion (O2–) to form the peroxynitrite ion (ONOO–).
a. Write electron-dot structures for NO, O2–, and ONOO–, and predict the O–N–O bond angle in ONOO–.
An important physiological reaction of nitric oxide (NO) is its interaction with the superoxide ion (O2–) to form the peroxynitrite ion (ONOO–).
a. Write electron-dot structures for NO, O2–, and ONOO–, and predict the O–N–O bond angle in ONOO–.
Write a balanced net ionic equation for the reaction of the amphoteric oxide Ga2O3 with:
a. Aqueous sulfuric acid
GeCl4 reacts with Cl- to give GeCl62-, but CCl4 does not react with excess Cl-. Explain.
The following pictures represent various silicate anions. Write the formula and charge of each anion.
What is the hybridization and geometry around carbon atoms in graphene? Explain why graphene is an excellent conductor of electricity.
Which of the following elements (X) will form a covalent hydride with the formula XH3 that is a gas at room temperature? (LO 22.4)
(a) Al (b) As (c) Ba (d) Se