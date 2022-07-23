Suggest a plausible structure for the silicate anion in the mineral thortveitite, Sc2Si2O7.
Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
Chapter 22, Problem 22.96
Why are CO and CN– so toxic to humans?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that both CO (carbon monoxide) and CN– (cyanide ion) are toxic because they interfere with the body's ability to use oxygen effectively.
Recognize that CO binds to hemoglobin in red blood cells with a much higher affinity than oxygen, forming carboxyhemoglobin, which reduces the blood's oxygen-carrying capacity.
Note that CN– inhibits cytochrome c oxidase, a key enzyme in the electron transport chain of mitochondria, preventing cells from using oxygen to produce ATP, the energy currency of the cell.
Consider that the toxicity of both CO and CN– is due to their ability to disrupt cellular respiration, leading to cellular hypoxia and potential organ failure.
Remember that the symptoms of poisoning by these substances can include headache, dizziness, weakness, and in severe cases, can lead to death if not treated promptly.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Carbon Monoxide Toxicity
Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, odorless gas that binds to hemoglobin in red blood cells more effectively than oxygen. This binding forms carboxyhemoglobin, which reduces the blood's ability to carry oxygen to tissues, leading to hypoxia. The symptoms of CO poisoning can include headache, dizziness, and in severe cases, death.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:48
3 and 4 Carbon Alkyls
Cyanide Ion Toxicity
The cyanide ion (CN⁻) is highly toxic because it inhibits cytochrome c oxidase, an essential enzyme in the electron transport chain of cellular respiration. This inhibition prevents cells from utilizing oxygen, effectively causing cellular asphyxiation. Exposure to cyanide can lead to rapid onset of symptoms such as confusion, seizures, and respiratory failure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:31
Other Polyatomic Ions
Mechanisms of Toxicity
Both CO and CN⁻ exhibit their toxic effects through mechanisms that disrupt oxygen transport and utilization in the body. While CO interferes with oxygen binding in hemoglobin, CN⁻ disrupts cellular respiration at the mitochondrial level. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for developing treatments and antidotes for poisoning from these substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:06
Reaction Mechanism Overview
Related Practice
Textbook Question
84
views
Textbook Question
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(d) Which hydrides react with water to give an acidic solution, and which give a basic solution?
101
views
Textbook Question
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(a) Write the formula of the simplest binary hydride of each element.
81
views
Textbook Question
Describe the structure of diborane (B2H6) and explain why the bridging B–H bonds are longer than the terminal B–H bonds.
82
views
Textbook Question
Using the shorthand notation of Figure 22.9, draw the structure of the cyclic silicate anion in which four SiO4 tetrahedra share O atoms to form an eight-membered ring of alternating Si and O atoms. Give the formula and charge of the anion.
120
views