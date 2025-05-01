Chargaff's Rules

Chargaff's Rules state that in a double-stranded DNA molecule, the amount of adenine (A) is equal to thymine (T), and the amount of guanine (G) is equal to cytosine (C). This means that the percentages of A and T, as well as G and C, must be equal in a given DNA sample, which is crucial for understanding the base pairing in DNA.