What is the difference between a covalent bond and an ionic bond?
A hydrocarbon of unknown formula CxHy was submitted to combustion analysis with the following results. What is the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon?
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Key Concepts
Combustion Analysis
Empirical Formula
Stoichiometry
The following diagram represents the reaction of A2 (red spheres) with B2 (blue spheres):
(a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction, and identify the limiting reactant. (b) How many moles of product can be made from 1.0 mol of A2 and 1.0 mol of B2?
Balance the following equations. (a) Mg + HNO3 → H2 + Mg(NO3)2
Which of the following equations is balanced?
(a) The development reaction in silver-halide photography: 2 AgBr + 2 NaOH + C6H6O2 → 2 Ag + H2O + 2 NaBr + C6H4O2
(b) The preparation of household bleach: 2 NaOH + Cl2 → NaOCl + NaCl + H2O
Which of the following equations is balanced? Balance any that need it.
(a) The thermite reaction, used in welding: Al + Fe2O3 → Al2O3 + Fe
(b) The photosynthesis of glucose from CO2: 6 CO2 + 6 H2O → C6H12O6 + 6 O2
(c) The separation of gold from its ore: Au + 2 NaCN + O2 + H2O → NaAu(CN)2 + 3 NaOH