Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical ReactionsProblem 34
Chapter 3, Problem 34

What is the difference between a covalent bond and an ionic bond?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that atoms bond together to form molecules and compounds, and the nature of the bond depends on how they share or transfer electrons.
Recognize that a covalent bond involves the sharing of electrons between atoms. This type of bond typically forms between nonmetal atoms with similar electronegativities.
Identify that an ionic bond involves the transfer of electrons from one atom to another, leading to the formation of ions. This type of bond usually occurs between metal and nonmetal atoms, where the metal loses electrons to become a positively charged cation and the nonmetal gains electrons to become a negatively charged anion.
Note that the resulting electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions forms the ionic bond, which is generally stronger and has higher melting and boiling points compared to covalent bonds.
Consider the properties of substances based on the type of bonding. Ionic compounds typically dissolve in water and conduct electricity when molten or in solution, whereas covalent compounds may not dissolve in water and usually do not conduct electricity.

Verified Solution

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Covalent Bonding

Covalent bonding occurs when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons, allowing each atom to attain a stable electron configuration. This type of bond typically forms between nonmetals, where the shared electrons enable both atoms to achieve full outer shells, resulting in the formation of molecules. An example of a covalent bond is the bond between two hydrogen atoms in a hydrogen molecule (H2).
Chemical Bonds

Ionic Bonding

Ionic bonding is the electrostatic attraction between positively charged ions (cations) and negatively charged ions (anions). This bond forms when one atom donates an electron to another, resulting in the formation of charged ions. Ionic bonds typically occur between metals and nonmetals, such as sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl) in sodium chloride (NaCl), where sodium loses an electron and chlorine gains one.
Chemical Bonds

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. In covalent bonds, atoms with similar electronegativities share electrons equally, while in ionic bonds, a significant difference in electronegativity leads to the complete transfer of electrons from one atom to another. Understanding electronegativity helps predict the type of bond that will form between two elements.
Electronegativity Trends
