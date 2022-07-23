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Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical ReactionsProblem 38c
Chapter 3, Problem 38c

Balance the following equations. (c) S + O2 → SO3

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Identify the number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. On the left, you have 1 sulfur (S) atom and 2 oxygen (O) atoms. On the right, you have 1 sulfur (S) atom and 3 oxygen (O) atoms.
Notice that the sulfur atoms are already balanced with 1 sulfur atom on each side.
Focus on balancing the oxygen atoms. You have 2 oxygen atoms on the left and 3 on the right. To balance the oxygen atoms, you need to have the same number on both sides.
To balance the oxygen atoms, you can multiply the O2 molecule on the left by 3 and the SO3 molecule on the right by 2, giving you 3 O2 molecules and 2 SO3 molecules.
Now, adjust the sulfur atoms to match the new coefficients. You will need 2 sulfur atoms on the left to balance the 2 SO3 molecules on the right.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Coefficients are used to adjust the quantities of reactants and products to achieve balance.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the study of the quantitative relationships between the amounts of reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to predict how much of each substance is needed or produced in a reaction. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for balancing equations, as it provides the ratios in which substances react and form.
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Combustion Reactions

Combustion reactions typically involve a substance reacting with oxygen to produce energy, carbon dioxide, and water. In the case of sulfur reacting with oxygen, the product is sulfur trioxide (SO3). Recognizing the type of reaction helps in predicting the products and understanding the balancing process, as different reactions may have specific patterns.
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