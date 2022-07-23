Balance the following equations. (c) S + O2 → SO3

Textbook Question
Balance the following equations. (c) The burning of rocket fuel: C2H8N2 + N2O4 --> N2 + CO2 + H2O
1994
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Balance the following equations. (c) The burning of rocket fuel: C2H8N2 + N2O4 --> N2 + CO2 + H2O
Balance the following equations. (d) UO2 + HF → UF4 + H2O
Balance the following equations. (b) The spoilage of wine into vinegar: C2H6O + O2 → C2H4O2 + H2O
Balance the following equations. (a) Mg + HNO3 → H2 + Mg(NO3)2
Which of the following equations is balanced? Balance any that need it.
(a) The thermite reaction, used in welding: Al + Fe2O3 → Al2O3 + Fe
(b) The photosynthesis of glucose from CO2: 6 CO2 + 6 H2O → C6H12O6 + 6 O2
(c) The separation of gold from its ore: Au + 2 NaCN + O2 + H2O → NaAu(CN)2 + 3 NaOH
Balance the following equations. (b) CaC2 + H2O → Ca(OH)2 + C2H2