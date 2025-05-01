Balance the following equations. (d) UO2 + HF → UF4 + H2O

Textbook Question
Balance the following equations. (c) The burning of rocket fuel: C2H8N2 + N2O4 --> N2 + CO2 + H2O
1994
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Balance the following equations. (c) The burning of rocket fuel: C2H8N2 + N2O4 --> N2 + CO2 + H2O
Balance the following equations. (c) S + O2 → SO3
Balance the following equations. (a) SiCl4 + H2O → SiO2 + HCl
Balance the following equations. (b) The spoilage of wine into vinegar: C2H6O + O2 → C2H4O2 + H2O
Balance the following equations. (a) Mg + HNO3 → H2 + Mg(NO3)2
Balance the following equations. (b) CaC2 + H2O → Ca(OH)2 + C2H2