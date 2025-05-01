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Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical ReactionsProblem 38d
Chapter 3, Problem 38d

Balance the following equations. (d) UO2 + HF → UF4 + H2O

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements present in the equation: U, O, H, and F.
Write down the unbalanced equation: UO_2 + HF → UF_4 + H_2O.
Count the number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation.
Balance the uranium (U) atoms first, as there is one U atom on each side.
Balance the fluorine (F) atoms by adjusting the coefficient of HF on the reactant side.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. To balance an equation, coefficients are adjusted in front of the chemical formulas to achieve equal atom counts.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the quantitative relationship between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to predict the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for balancing equations, as it provides the ratios needed to ensure that all atoms are accounted for in the reaction.
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Types of Chemical Reactions

Chemical reactions can be classified into several types, including synthesis, decomposition, single replacement, and double replacement reactions. The reaction between UO2 and HF is a type of synthesis reaction, where two or more reactants combine to form a single product. Recognizing the type of reaction helps in predicting the products and understanding the balancing process.
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