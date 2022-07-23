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Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical ReactionsProblem 77a
Chapter 3, Problem 77a

How many grams of each product result from the following reactions, and how many grams of which reactant is left over? (a)

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1
insert step 1: Begin by writing the balanced chemical equation for the reaction. This will help you understand the stoichiometry of the reaction.
insert step 2: Identify the molar masses of the reactants and products involved in the reaction. This information is crucial for converting between grams and moles.
insert step 3: Determine the limiting reactant by calculating the number of moles of each reactant and comparing the mole ratio from the balanced equation. The reactant that produces the least amount of product is the limiting reactant.
insert step 4: Use the stoichiometry of the balanced equation to calculate the number of moles of each product formed from the limiting reactant.
insert step 5: Convert the moles of each product to grams using their respective molar masses. Also, calculate the amount of excess reactant left over by subtracting the amount used from the initial amount.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It involves using balanced chemical equations to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining how many grams of products are formed and how much reactant remains after a reaction.
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Limiting Reactant

The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. Identifying the limiting reactant is crucial for calculating the amounts of products produced and any excess reactants left over. This concept ensures that calculations reflect the actual yield of a reaction.
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Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is used to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of moles, which is essential for stoichiometric calculations. Knowing the molar masses of reactants and products allows for accurate determination of the grams of each substance involved in a reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many grams of each product result from the following reactions, and how many grams of which reactant is left over? (b)

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