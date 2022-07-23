Textbook Question
How many grams of each product result from the following reactions, and how many grams of which reactant is left over? (a)
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How many grams of each product result from the following reactions, and how many grams of which reactant is left over? (a)
How many grams of each product result from the following reactions, and how many grams of which reactant is left over? (b)
Limestone (CaCO3) reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the equation CaCO3 + 2 HCl ---> CaCl2 + H2O + CO2. If 1.00 mol of CO2 has a volume of 22.4 L under the reaction conditions, how many liters of gas can be formed by reaction of 2.35 g of CaCO3 with 2.35 g of HCl? Which reactant is limiting?