Textbook Question
A sample that weighs 107.75 g is a mixture of 30% helium atoms and 70% krypton atoms. How many particles are present in the sample?
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A sample that weighs 107.75 g is a mixture of 30% helium atoms and 70% krypton atoms. How many particles are present in the sample?
Magnesium metal burns in oxygen to form magnesium oxide, MgO. (b) How many grams of oxygen are needed to react with 25.0 g of Mg? How many grams of MgO will result?
Magnesium metal burns in oxygen to form magnesium oxide, MgO. (a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction.
Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. How many kilograms of rutile are needed to produce 100.0 kg of Ti?