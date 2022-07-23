Avogadro's Number

Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10²³, is the number of particles (atoms, molecules, etc.) in one mole of a substance. This constant allows chemists to relate the mass of a substance to the number of particles it contains. In this problem, it will be used to determine the total number of helium and krypton atoms in the mixture after calculating the moles of each gas.