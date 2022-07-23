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Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical ReactionsProblem 61
Chapter 3, Problem 61

Iron metal can be produced from the mineral hematite, Fe2O3, by reaction with carbon. How many kilograms of iron are present in 105 kg of hematite?

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Identify the chemical reaction: \( \text{Fe}_2\text{O}_3 + 3\text{C} \rightarrow 2\text{Fe} + 3\text{CO} \).
Calculate the molar mass of \( \text{Fe}_2\text{O}_3 \) using the atomic masses of Fe and O.
Determine the molar mass of iron (Fe).
Use stoichiometry to find the moles of iron produced from 1 mole of \( \text{Fe}_2\text{O}_3 \).
Convert the mass of \( \text{Fe}_2\text{O}_3 \) (105 kg) to moles, then use the stoichiometric ratio to find the mass of iron produced.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining how much iron can be produced from a given mass of hematite.
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Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For hematite (Fe2O3), the molar mass can be calculated by summing the atomic masses of its constituent elements: iron (Fe) and oxygen (O). Knowing the molar mass is crucial for converting between mass and moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations.
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Reduction Reaction

A reduction reaction involves the gain of electrons or a decrease in oxidation state by a substance. In the context of producing iron from hematite, carbon acts as a reducing agent, converting Fe2O3 to iron (Fe) by removing oxygen. Understanding reduction reactions is vital for grasping how iron is extracted from its ore and the overall chemical process involved.
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A sample that weighs 107.75 g is a mixture of 30% helium atoms and 70% krypton atoms. How many particles are present in the sample?

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Textbook Question
In the preparation of iron from hematite, Fe2O3 reacts with carbon:Fe2O3 + C --> Fe + CO2 Unbalanced(a) Balance the equation. (b) How many moles of carbon are needed to react with 525 g of hematite?(c) How many grams of carbon are needed to react with 525 g of hematite?
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