Textbook Question
A sample that weighs 107.75 g is a mixture of 30% helium atoms and 70% krypton atoms. How many particles are present in the sample?
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A sample that weighs 107.75 g is a mixture of 30% helium atoms and 70% krypton atoms. How many particles are present in the sample?
What is the mass in grams of each of the following samples? (c) 0.0015 mol of diazepam (Valium), C16H13ClN2O
Magnesium metal burns in oxygen to form magnesium oxide, MgO. (a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction.
Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. How many kilograms of rutile are needed to produce 100.0 kg of Ti?