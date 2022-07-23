Silver sulfide, the tarnish on silverware, comes from the reaction of silver metal with hydrogen sulfide (H2S).The unbalanced equation is: Ag + H2S + O2 --> Ag2S + H2O Unbalanced If the reaction was used intentionally to prepare Ag2S, how many grams would be formed from 496 g of Ag, 80.0 g of H2S, and excess O2 if the reaction takes place in 90% yield? (LO 3.9) (a) 525 g (b) 1139 g (c) 583 g (d) 1025
Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
Chapter 3, Problem 13
Lactic acid forms in muscle tissue after strenuous exercise. Elemental analysis shows that lactic acid is 40.0% carbon, 6.71% hydrogen, and 53.3% oxygen by mass. If the molec-ular weight of lactic acid is 90.08, what is the molecular for-mula? (LO 3.11) (a) CH2O (b) C3H6O3 (c) C4H8O4 (d) C4H10O2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Assume that you have 100 g of the compound. This means you have 40.0 g of carbon, 6.71 g of hydrogen, and 53.3 g of oxygen.
Step 2: Convert these masses to moles using the atomic masses of the elements. The atomic masses are approximately 12.01 g/mol for carbon, 1.008 g/mol for hydrogen, and 16.00 g/mol for oxygen.
Step 3: Divide each of the obtained mole values by the smallest one among them to get the ratio of the atoms. This will give you the empirical formula.
Step 4: Calculate the molar mass of the empirical formula. If it matches the given molecular weight, then the empirical formula is the same as the molecular formula.
Step 5: If the molar mass of the empirical formula is less than the given molecular weight, find the factor by which they differ. Multiply the subscripts in the empirical formula by this factor to get the molecular formula.
Verified Solution
Video duration:5m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Empirical Formula
The empirical formula represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements in a compound. To determine it, the percentage composition of each element is converted to moles, and the resulting mole ratios are simplified. In the case of lactic acid, the empirical formula can be derived from the given mass percentages of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:26
Empirical vs Molecular Formula
Molecular Weight
Molecular weight is the sum of the atomic weights of all atoms in a molecule, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is crucial for determining the molecular formula, as the molecular formula is a whole-number multiple of the empirical formula. In this question, the molecular weight of lactic acid is given as 90.08 g/mol, which will be used to find the correct molecular formula.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Weight Conversion Example
Molecular Formula Calculation
The molecular formula is derived from the empirical formula by multiplying it by a whole number that reflects how many times the empirical formula fits into the molecular weight. After determining the empirical formula from the mass percentages, the ratio of the molecular weight to the empirical formula weight is calculated to find this multiplier, allowing for the identification of the correct molecular formula for lactic acid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:53
Molecular Formula Calculation Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1742
views
Textbook Question
What is the percent composition by mass of Mn in potas-sium permanganate, KMnO4? (LO 3.10) (a) 22.6% (b) 34.8% (c) 49.9% (d) 54.9%
651
views
Textbook Question
Dimethylhydrazine, a colorless liquid used as a rocket fuel, is 40.0% C, 13.3% H, and 46.7% N. What is the empirical formula? (LO 3.11) (a) CH4N9 (b) CH2N (c) C2H4N (d) C2H5N2
1050
views
Textbook Question
Combustion analysis is performed on 0.50 g of a hydrocar-bon and 1.55 g of CO2, and 0.697 g of H2O are produced. The mass spectrum for the hydrocarbon is provided below. What is the molecular formula? (LO 3.12 and 3.13)
(a) C5H11 (b) C8H18 (c) C11H10 (d) C10H22
612
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following compounds is incorrectly named? (LO 2.23–2.25) (a) CaO; calcium oxide (b) FeBr2; iron dibromide (c) N2O5; dinitrogen pentoxide (d) CrO3; chromium(VI) oxide
549
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following drawings is more likely to represent an ionic compound and which a covalent compound? (a)
593
views