Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Empirical Formula The empirical formula represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements in a compound. To determine it, the percentage composition of each element is converted to moles, and the resulting mole ratios are simplified. In the case of lactic acid, the empirical formula can be derived from the given mass percentages of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Recommended video: Guided course 02:26 02:26 Empirical vs Molecular Formula

Molecular Weight Molecular weight is the sum of the atomic weights of all atoms in a molecule, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is crucial for determining the molecular formula, as the molecular formula is a whole-number multiple of the empirical formula. In this question, the molecular weight of lactic acid is given as 90.08 g/mol, which will be used to find the correct molecular formula. Recommended video: Guided course 03:45 03:45 Weight Conversion Example