Combustion analysis is performed on 0.50 g of a hydrocar-bon and 1.55 g of CO 2 , and 0.697 g of H 2 O are produced. The mass spectrum for the hydrocarbon is provided below. What is the molecular formula? (LO 3.12 and 3.13)

(a) C 5 H 11 (b) C 8 H 18 (c) C 11 H 10 (d) C 10 H 22