Molecular Weight Molecular weight, or molar mass, is the sum of the atomic weights of all atoms in a molecule, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by multiplying the number of each type of atom by its atomic weight and summing these values. For caffeine, which contains carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen, the molecular weight is essential for understanding its chemical properties and behavior.

Ball-and-Stick Model The ball-and-stick model is a three-dimensional representation of molecular structures, where balls represent atoms and sticks represent the bonds between them. This model helps visualize the arrangement of atoms in a molecule, including bond angles and distances. In the case of caffeine, the model illustrates the connectivity and spatial orientation of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen atoms.