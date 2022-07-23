Textbook Question
The ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of caf-feine. Calculate the molecular weight of caffeine. (Gray = C, red = O, blue = N, ivory = H.) (LO 3.3)
(a) 194.2 (b) 182.2 (c) 192.2 (d) 180.2
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The ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of caf-feine. Calculate the molecular weight of caffeine. (Gray = C, red = O, blue = N, ivory = H.) (LO 3.3)
(a) 194.2 (b) 182.2 (c) 192.2 (d) 180.2
How many moles of chloride ions are in 7.75 g of FeCl3? (LO 3.4) (a) 4.78 * 10^-2 (b) 1.59 * 10^-2 (c) 1.43 * 10^-1 (d) 1.91 * 10^-1