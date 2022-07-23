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Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical ReactionsProblem 4
Chapter 3, Problem 4

A can of diet soda contains 180 mg of the low-calorie sugar substitute aspartame (C14H18N2O5). How many molecules of aspartame are in the can of soda? (LO 3.4) (a) 3.7 * 10^23 (b) 3.7 * 10^20 (c) 3.2 * 10^25 (d) 1.2 * 10^22

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the molar mass of aspartame (C_{14}H_{18}N_{2}O_{5}) by adding the atomic masses of all the atoms in the formula.
Convert the mass of aspartame in the can (180 mg) to grams by dividing by 1000.
Calculate the number of moles of aspartame using the formula: \( \text{moles} = \frac{\text{mass in grams}}{\text{molar mass}} \).
Use Avogadro's number (6.022 \(\times\) 10^{23} molecules/mol) to convert the moles of aspartame to molecules by multiplying the number of moles by Avogadro's number.
Compare the calculated number of molecules to the given options to determine the correct answer.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For aspartame (C14H18N2O5), the molar mass can be calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in its molecular formula. This value is essential for converting between grams of a substance and moles, which is necessary for determining the number of molecules.
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Avogadro's Number

Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10^23, is the number of atoms, ions, or molecules in one mole of a substance. This constant allows chemists to relate the macroscopic scale of substances (grams) to the microscopic scale (individual molecules). In this problem, it is used to convert the number of moles of aspartame into the actual number of molecules present in the soda.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It involves using balanced chemical equations to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced. In this context, stoichiometry helps in determining how many molecules of aspartame correspond to the given mass in the can of soda, facilitating the conversion from grams to molecules.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of caf-feine. Calculate the molecular weight of caffeine. (Gray = C, red = O, blue = N, ivory = H.) (LO 3.3)

(a) 194.2 (b) 182.2 (c) 192.2 (d) 180.2

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If 42.85 grams of salicylic acid reacts with excess acetic anhydride and produces 48.47 grams of aspirin, what is the percent yield of the reaction? (LO 3.6) (a) 88.40% (b) 64.69%(c) 86.72% (d) 78.74%
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The reaction of A2 (red spheres) with B2 (blue spheres) is shown in the diagram. What is the balanced chemical equa-tion? (LO 3.1) (a) 2 A2 + 6 B2 ---> 4 AB3 (b) 4 A + 12 B ---> 4 AB3 (c) 4 A + 12 B ---> A4 + B12 (d) A2 + 3 B2 ---> 2 AB3
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The diagram represents a mixture of AB2 and B2 before it reacts to form AB3. (Red spheres = A, blue spheres = B.) Which reactant is limiting, and how many AB3 molecules are formed? (LO 3.7)

(a) B2 is limiting, and 10 molecules of AB3 are formed. (b) B2 is limiting, and 4 molecules of AB3 are formed. (c) AB2 is limiting, and 6 molecules of AB3 are formed. (d) AB2 is limiting, and 4 molecules of AB3 are formed
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How many moles of chloride ions are in 7.75 g of FeCl3? (LO 3.4) (a) 4.78 * 10^-2 (b) 1.59 * 10^-2 (c) 1.43 * 10^-1 (d) 1.91 * 10^-1

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What are the coefficients in the balanced equation for the combustion of ethanol? (LO 3.2) (a) 1, 3, 2, 3(b) 2, 3, 4, 3(c) 2, 7, 4, 6(d) 1, 4, 2, 3
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