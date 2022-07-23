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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 105b
Chapter 4, Problem 105b

How many milliliters of 2.00 M HCl must be added to neutralize the following solutions? (b) A mixture of 0.120 M NaOH (350.0 mL) and 0.190 M HBr (150.0 mL)

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1
Calculate the moles of NaOH in the solution using the formula: \( \text{moles} = \text{concentration} \times \text{volume} \).
Calculate the moles of HBr in the solution using the same formula: \( \text{moles} = \text{concentration} \times \text{volume} \).
Determine the net moles of base (NaOH) that need to be neutralized by subtracting the moles of HBr from the moles of NaOH.
Use the stoichiometry of the neutralization reaction: \( \text{HCl} + \text{NaOH} \rightarrow \text{NaCl} + \text{H}_2\text{O} \) to find the moles of HCl needed, which is equal to the net moles of NaOH.
Calculate the volume of 2.00 M HCl required using the formula: \( \text{volume} = \frac{\text{moles}}{\text{concentration}} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this case, hydrochloric acid (HCl) will react with sodium hydroxide (NaOH) and hydrobromic acid (HBr) to neutralize their effects. The stoichiometry of the reaction is crucial for determining the amounts of reactants needed for complete neutralization.
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Molarity (Concentration)

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. In this problem, the concentrations of NaOH and HBr are given in molarity, which will be used to calculate the number of moles present in the solutions. Understanding molarity is essential for determining how much HCl is required to achieve neutralization.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced equations. For the neutralization of NaOH and HBr with HCl, the stoichiometric coefficients will help determine the exact amount of HCl needed. This concept is fundamental for solving the problem accurately, as it allows for the conversion between moles and volumes.
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Related Practice
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How many milliliters of 1.00 M KOH must be added to neutralize the following solutions? (a) A mixture of 0.240 M LiOH (25.0 mL) and 0.200 M HBr (75.0 mL)

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Textbook Question

How many milliliters of 2.00 M HCl must be added to neutralize the following solutions? (a) A mixture of 0.160 M HNO3 (100.0 mL) and 0.100 M KOH (400.0 mL)

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Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (a) NO2

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If the following solutions are mixed, is the resulting solution acidic, basic, or neutral?(a) 65.0 mL of 0.0500 M HClO4 and 40.0 mL of 0.0750 M NaOH
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Oxalic acid, H2C2O4, is a toxic substance found in spinach leaves. What is the molarity of a solution made by dissolving 12.0 g of oxalic acid in enough water to give 400.0 mL of solution? How many milliliters of 0.100 M KOH would you need to titrate 25.0 mL of the oxalic acid solution according to the following equation?
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