Assign a set of four quantum numbers to each electron in oxygen.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that oxygen has an atomic number of 8, which means it has 8 electrons.
Recall that the quantum numbers are: principal quantum number (n), azimuthal quantum number (l), magnetic quantum number (m_l), and spin quantum number (m_s).
Fill the electron orbitals following the Aufbau principle: 1s, 2s, 2p.
Assign quantum numbers to each electron: For 1s^2, n=1, l=0, m_l=0, m_s=+1/2 and -1/2; For 2s^2, n=2, l=0, m_l=0, m_s=+1/2 and -1/2; For 2p^4, n=2, l=1, m_l=-1, 0, +1, m_s=+1/2 or -1/2.
Ensure that each electron has a unique set of quantum numbers, following Hund's rule and the Pauli exclusion principle.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quantum Numbers
Quantum numbers are a set of four numbers that describe the unique quantum state of an electron in an atom. They include the principal quantum number (n), which indicates the energy level; the azimuthal quantum number (l), which defines the shape of the orbital; the magnetic quantum number (m_l), which specifies the orientation of the orbital; and the spin quantum number (m_s), which describes the electron's spin direction.
Electron configuration refers to the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. For oxygen, which has eight electrons, the electron configuration is 1s² 2s² 2p⁴. This configuration helps determine how electrons fill the available orbitals according to the Aufbau principle, Pauli exclusion principle, and Hund's rule, which are essential for assigning quantum numbers.
The Pauli exclusion principle states that no two electrons in an atom can have the same set of four quantum numbers. This principle is crucial when assigning quantum numbers to electrons, as it ensures that each electron occupies a unique state within an atom, leading to the correct identification of their quantum numbers in the context of oxygen's electron configuration.