Sublevels and Orbitals

Energy levels are divided into sublevels (s, p, d, f), which contain orbitals where electrons reside. Each sublevel has a specific number of orbitals: s has 1, p has 3, d has 5, and f has 7. The distribution of electrons among these sublevels influences the chemical properties of the atom, but the total number of electrons is still limited by the maximum capacity of the principal energy level.