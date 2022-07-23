Skip to main content
Consider the electronic structure of the element bismuth. (d) Would you expect element 115 to have an ionization ene-rgy greater than, equal to, or less than that of bismuth? Explain.

Identify the position of bismuth in the periodic table. Bismuth is element 83, located in group 15 and period 6.
Understand the trend of ionization energy across the periodic table. Generally, ionization energy increases across a period from left to right and decreases down a group.
Consider the position of element 115 (Moscovium, Mc) in the periodic table. It is also in group 15 but is in period 7, below bismuth.
Analyze the effect of increased atomic number and additional electron shells. Element 115 has more electron shells than bismuth, which can lead to increased shielding and a greater distance between the nucleus and the valence electrons.
Conclude the comparison by considering the periodic trends and the specific positions of bismuth and element 115. The increased shielding and electron distance in element 115 typically result in a lower ionization energy compared to bismuth.

Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state. It is a key factor in determining an element's reactivity and is influenced by the atomic size and the effective nuclear charge. Generally, ionization energy increases across a period due to increasing nuclear charge and decreases down a group due to increased distance of the outer electrons from the nucleus.
Ionization Energy

Electronic Configuration

The electronic configuration of an element describes the distribution of electrons in its atomic orbitals. For bismuth (Bi), the configuration is [Xe] 4f14 5d10 6s2 6p3. Understanding the electronic configuration helps predict chemical properties, including ionization energy, as it indicates how tightly electrons are held by the nucleus and how easily they can be removed.
Electron Configuration Example

Trends in the Periodic Table

Periodic trends refer to predictable patterns in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. For instance, ionization energy generally increases across a period and decreases down a group. Element 115, known as moscovium, is expected to have a lower ionization energy than bismuth due to its position in the periodic table, where it is further down the group, indicating a larger atomic radius and more electron shielding.
Periodic Trends
Order the electrons in the following orbitals according to their shielding ability: 4s, 4d, 4f.
Many early chemists noted a diagonal relationship among ele-ments in the periodic table, whereby a given element is some-times more similar to the element below and to the right than it is to the element directly below. Lithium is more similar to magnesium than to sodium, for example, and boron is more similar to silicon than to aluminum. Use your knowledge about the periodic trends of such properties as atomic radii and Zeff to explain the existence of diagonal relationships.
Heating elemental cesium and platinum together for two days at 973 K gives a dark red ionic compound that is 57.67% Cs and 42.33% Pt. (c) What are the charge and electron configuration of the platinum ion?
Consider the electronic structure of the element bismuth. (a) The first ionization energy of bismuth is Ei1 = +703 kJ/ mol. What is the longest possible wavelength of light that could ionize an atom of bismuth?

Iron is commonly found as Fe, Fe2+, and Fe3+. (b) What are the n and l quantum numbers of the electron removed on going from Fe2+ to Fe3+?

Iron is commonly found as Fe, Fe2++, and Fe3+. (c) The third ionization energy of Fe is Ei3 = +2952 kJ/mol. What is the longest wavelength of light that could ionize Fe2+(g) to Fe3+(g)?

