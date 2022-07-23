Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionization Energy
Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state. It is a key factor in determining an element's reactivity and is influenced by the atomic size and the effective nuclear charge. Generally, ionization energy increases across a period due to increasing nuclear charge and decreases down a group due to increased distance of the outer electrons from the nucleus.
Electronic Configuration
The electronic configuration of an element describes the distribution of electrons in its atomic orbitals. For bismuth (Bi), the configuration is [Xe] 4f14 5d10 6s2 6p3. Understanding the electronic configuration helps predict chemical properties, including ionization energy, as it indicates how tightly electrons are held by the nucleus and how easily they can be removed.
Electron Configuration Example
Trends in the Periodic Table
Periodic trends refer to predictable patterns in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. For instance, ionization energy generally increases across a period and decreases down a group. Element 115, known as moscovium, is expected to have a lower ionization energy than bismuth due to its position in the periodic table, where it is further down the group, indicating a larger atomic radius and more electron shielding.
