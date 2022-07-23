Many early chemists noted a diagonal relationship among ele-ments in the periodic table, whereby a given element is some-times more similar to the element below and to the right than it is to the element directly below. Lithium is more similar to magnesium than to sodium, for example, and boron is more similar to silicon than to aluminum. Use your knowledge about the periodic trends of such properties as atomic radii and Zeff to explain the existence of diagonal relationships.