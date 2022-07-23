Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in determining how an element will react chemically. In the case of magnesium and chlorine, magnesium has two valence electrons that it can lose to form a cation (Mg²⁺), while chlorine has seven valence electrons and can gain one to form an anion (Cl⁻). This electron transfer is fundamental to the formation of ionic bonds.