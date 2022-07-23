Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (c) Lithium and nitrogen
Ch.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding Theory
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding TheoryProblem 76a
Chapter 6, Problem 76a
Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (a) Magnesium and chlorine
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the charges of the ions formed by each element. Magnesium (Mg) typically forms a +2 cation (Mg^2+), and chlorine (Cl) forms a -1 anion (Cl^-).
Determine the simplest ratio of ions that will result in a neutral compound. Since magnesium has a +2 charge and chlorine has a -1 charge, it will take two chlorine ions to balance one magnesium ion.
Write the formula by placing the cation first followed by the anion. Use subscripts to indicate the number of each ion needed to balance the charges. For this pair, the formula is MgCl_2.
Name the compound by first naming the cation (magnesium) and then the anion with an 'ide' suffix. Since the anion is chlorine, its name changes to chloride in the compound name.
Combine the names to get the full name of the compound: magnesium chloride.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:49s
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionic Compounds
Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. The formula of an ionic compound reflects the ratio of the ions involved, ensuring that the overall charge is neutral.
Recommended video:
Valence Electrons
Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in determining how an element will react chemically. In the case of magnesium and chlorine, magnesium has two valence electrons that it can lose to form a cation (Mg²⁺), while chlorine has seven valence electrons and can gain one to form an anion (Cl⁻). This electron transfer is fundamental to the formation of ionic bonds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:12
Transition Metals Valence Electrons
Naming Ionic Compounds
The naming of ionic compounds follows specific conventions. The cation is named first, followed by the anion. For example, in the compound formed from magnesium and chlorine, magnesium retains its name, while chlorine is named as chloride. The resulting compound is called magnesium chloride, and its formula is MgCl₂, reflecting the 1:2 ratio of magnesium to chloride ions.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
459
views
Textbook Question
What noble-gas configurations and charge are the following elements likely to attain in reactions in which they form ions? (a) N (c) S (d) Br
791
views
Textbook Question
What noble-gas configurations and charge are the following elements likely to attain in reactions in which they form ions? (b) Ca
437
views
Textbook Question
Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (b) Calcium and oxygen
468
views
Textbook Question
Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (d) Aluminum and oxygen
1060
views
1
rank