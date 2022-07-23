Textbook Question
Why does ionization energy increase regularly across the periodic table from group 1A to group 8A, whereas electron affinity increases irregularly from group 1A to group 7A and then falls dramatically for group 8A?
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Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (a) Magnesium and chlorine
What noble-gas configurations and charge are the following elements likely to attain in reactions in which they form ions? (b) Ca