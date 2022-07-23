Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (a) Magnesium and chlorine
Ch.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding Theory
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding TheoryProblem 76c
Chapter 6, Problem 76c
Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (c) Lithium and nitrogen
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Identify the charges of the ions formed by each element. Lithium (Li) typically forms a +1 cation (Li^+), and nitrogen (N) typically forms a -3 anion (N^{3-}).
Determine the lowest whole number ratio of ions needed to balance the total positive and negative charges. Since lithium has a +1 charge and nitrogen has a -3 charge, three lithium ions are needed for every one nitrogen ion to balance the charges (3(+1) + 1(-3) = 0).
Write the chemical formula by placing the cation first followed by the anion. Since three lithium ions are needed for each nitrogen ion, the formula is Li_3N.
Name the compound by first naming the cation (lithium) and then the anion. For anions of non-metal elements, the ending of the element's name is changed to '-ide.' Therefore, nitrogen becomes nitride.
Combine the names of the cation and anion to get the full name of the compound: lithium nitride.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionic Compounds
Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. These oppositely charged ions attract each other, creating a stable compound. Understanding the nature of ionic bonds is essential for predicting the formulas and names of the resulting compounds.
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Valence Electrons
Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and play a crucial role in chemical bonding. The number of valence electrons determines how an element will react and what type of ions it will form. For lithium, which has one valence electron, it will lose that electron to form a cation, while nitrogen, with five valence electrons, will gain three electrons to form an anion.
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Chemical Nomenclature
Chemical nomenclature is the system of naming chemical compounds based on their composition and structure. For ionic compounds, the name typically consists of the cation name followed by the anion name, with the anion often modified to end in '-ide.' In the case of lithium and nitrogen, the resulting compound is lithium nitride, reflecting the ions formed during the reaction.
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