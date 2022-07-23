Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (c) Lithium and nitrogen
Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (a) Sodium and iodine
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Key Concepts
Ionic Compounds
Nomenclature of Ionic Compounds
Electron Configuration and Reactivity
Element X reacts with element Y to give a product containing X3+ ions and Y2-ions. (b) Is element Y likely to be a metal or a nonmetal? Explain.
Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (c) Lithium and nitrogen
Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (b) Calcium and oxygen
Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (d) Aluminum and oxygen
Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (d) Barium and flourine