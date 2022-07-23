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Ch.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding Theory
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding TheoryProblem 78b
Chapter 6, Problem 78b

Element X reacts with element Y to give a product containing X3+ ions and Y2-ions. (b) Is element Y likely to be a metal or a nonmetal? Explain.

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1
Identify the charges on the ions formed in the reaction. Here, X forms X3+ ions and Y forms Y2- ions.
Recall that metals tend to lose electrons and form positively charged cations, while nonmetals tend to gain electrons and form negatively charged anions.
Analyze the charge on the Y ion. Since Y forms Y2- ions, it gains electrons.
Compare the behavior of Y with typical properties of metals and nonmetals. Gaining electrons is a characteristic of nonmetals.
Conclude that element Y is likely to be a nonmetal because it forms anions by gaining electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Bonding

Ionic bonding occurs when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of charged ions. In this case, element Y forms Y2- ions, indicating it has gained two electrons, which is characteristic of nonmetals. The attraction between the positively charged X3+ ions and negatively charged Y2- ions leads to the formation of an ionic compound.
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Metal vs. Nonmetal Properties

Metals are typically characterized by their ability to lose electrons easily, forming positive ions, while nonmetals tend to gain electrons to form negative ions. The formation of Y2- ions suggests that element Y is likely a nonmetal, as nonmetals are more electronegative and prefer to gain electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons. Nonmetals generally have higher electronegativities compared to metals, which allows them to gain electrons and form anions. In this reaction, the formation of Y2- ions indicates that element Y has a high electronegativity, supporting the conclusion that it is a nonmetal.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (a) Sodium and iodine

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Textbook Question

Element X reacts with element Y to give a product containing X3+ ions and Y2-ions. (d) In what groups of the periodic table are elements X and Y likely to be found?

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Textbook Question
Cesium has the smallest ionization energy of all elements (376 kJ/mol), and chlorine has the most negative electron affinity 1-349 kJ/mol2. Will a cesium atom transfer an electron to a chlorine atom to form isolated Cs+1g2 and Cl-1g2 ions? Explain.
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Textbook Question

Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (c) Lithium and nitrogen

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Textbook Question

Each of the following pairs of elements will react to form a binary ionic compound. Write the formula of each compound formed, and give its name. (d) Barium and flourine

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