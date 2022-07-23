Textbook Question
Some mothballs used when storing clothes are made of naphthalene (C10H8), which has the following incomplete structure.(a) Add double bonds where needed to draw a complete electron-dot structure.
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Draw as many resonance structures as you can for the following nitrogen-containing compounds. Not all will obey the octet rule. Use curved arrows to depict the conversion of one structure into another. (d) N2O3(ONNO2)
Assign formal charges to the atoms in the following structures. Which of the two do you think is the more important contributor to the resonance hybrid?(a)(b)