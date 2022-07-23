Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Covalent Bonding and Electron-Dot Structures
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 - Covalent Bonding and Electron-Dot StructuresProblem 60
Chapter 7, Problem 60

The dipole moment of BrCl is 0.518 D, and the distance between atoms is 213.9 pm. What is the percent ionic char-acter of the BrCl bond?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the dipole moment from Debye (D) to Coulomb-meters (C·m) using the conversion factor: 1 D = 3.33564 × 10^{-30} C·m.
Convert the bond distance from picometers (pm) to meters (m) using the conversion factor: 1 pm = 1 × 10^{-12} m.
Calculate the theoretical dipole moment for a completely ionic bond using the formula: \( \mu_{ionic} = q \times d \), where \( q \) is the charge of an electron (1.602 × 10^{-19} C) and \( d \) is the bond distance in meters.
Determine the percent ionic character using the formula: \( \text{Percent Ionic Character} = \left( \frac{\mu_{observed}}{\mu_{ionic}} \right) \times 100 \% \), where \( \mu_{observed} \) is the dipole moment in C·m.
Substitute the values into the percent ionic character formula and simplify to find the percent ionic character of the BrCl bond.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dipole Moment

The dipole moment is a measure of the separation of positive and negative charges in a molecule, represented as a vector quantity. It is calculated as the product of the charge and the distance between the charges. In the context of BrCl, the dipole moment indicates the polarity of the bond, with a higher value suggesting a greater ionic character.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:25
Dipole Moment

Ionic Character

Ionic character refers to the extent to which a bond between two atoms exhibits ionic properties, as opposed to covalent properties. It is influenced by the difference in electronegativity between the bonded atoms. The percent ionic character can be estimated using the dipole moment and the bond length, providing insight into the bond's nature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:56
Metallic Character Example

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. The greater the difference in electronegativity between two bonded atoms, the more polar the bond becomes, leading to increased ionic character. Understanding electronegativity is crucial for predicting bond behavior and calculating ionic character in compounds like BrCl.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Electronegativity Trends
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using only the elements Ca, Cl, and Si, give formulas for the following. (a) An ionic compound

907
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Using only the elements Ca, Cl, and Si, give formulas for the following. (b) A molecular compound with polar covalent bonds that obeys the octet rule and has no formal charges

321
views
Textbook Question
Identify the third-row elements, X, that form the following ions.(a)

696
views
Textbook Question

Identify the correct electron-dot structure for XeF 5+ (a) (b) (c)

353
views
Textbook Question

Using only the elements P, Br, and Mg, give formulas for the following. (a) An ionic compound

562
views
Textbook Question
Why does the octet rule apply primarily to main-group elements, not to transition metals?
689
views