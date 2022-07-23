Textbook Question
Which of the substances CdBr2, P4, BrF3, MgO, NF3, BaCl2, POCl3, and LiBr contain bonds that are:(b) nonpolar covalent?
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Using only the elements Ca, Cl, and Si, give formulas for the following. (a) An ionic compound
Using only the elements Ca, Cl, and Si, give formulas for the following. (b) A molecular compound with polar covalent bonds that obeys the octet rule and has no formal charges
Using only the elements P, Br, and Mg, give formulas for the following. (a) An ionic compound