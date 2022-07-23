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Ch.8 - Covalent Compounds: Bonding Theories and Molecular Structure
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.8 - Covalent Compounds: Bonding Theories and Molecular StructureProblem 115a
Chapter 8, Problem 115a

Cyclooctatetraene dianion, C8H82-, is an organic ion with the structure shown. Considering only the p bonds and not the s bonds, cyclooctatetraene dianion can be described by the following energy diagrams of its p molecular orbitals:
(a) What is the hybridization of the 8 carbon atoms?

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1
Identify the bonding in cyclooctatetraene dianion, focusing on the carbon atoms. Each carbon atom in the ring is involved in three bonds: two sigma (σ) bonds with adjacent carbon atoms and one sigma bond with a hydrogen atom.
Recognize that each carbon atom also participates in a pi (π) bonding system, which involves the p orbitals that are perpendicular to the plane of the molecule.
Determine the hybridization necessary to accommodate these bonding arrangements. Since each carbon atom forms three sigma bonds, the hybridization of the orbitals involved in these bonds must allow for three hybrid orbitals.
Recall that sp2 hybridization involves the mixing of one s orbital and two p orbitals, resulting in three sp2 hybrid orbitals. The remaining p orbital, which is not involved in the hybridization, participates in the pi bonding.
Conclude that the hybridization of the carbon atoms in cyclooctatetraene dianion is sp2, allowing each carbon to form three sigma bonds using the sp2 hybrid orbitals and one pi bond using the unhybridized p orbital.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept in chemistry that describes the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals, which can accommodate the bonding requirements of atoms in a molecule. In the case of cyclooctatetraene dianion, understanding hybridization helps determine the geometry and bonding characteristics of the carbon atoms involved. For carbon atoms, common hybridizations include sp, sp2, and sp3, which correspond to different types of bonding and molecular shapes.
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Molecular Orbitals

Molecular orbitals are formed by the combination of atomic orbitals when atoms bond together. In cyclooctatetraene dianion, the p molecular orbitals play a crucial role in determining the electronic structure and stability of the ion. The arrangement and energy levels of these orbitals influence the overall properties of the molecule, including its reactivity and resonance characteristics.
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Cyclooctatetraene Structure

Cyclooctatetraene is a cyclic compound with alternating double bonds, which can exhibit unique properties due to its structure. The dianion form, C8H8^2-, indicates that two electrons have been added, affecting the stability and hybridization of the carbon atoms. Understanding the structure of cyclooctatetraene is essential for analyzing its hybridization and the implications of its p bonding in the context of molecular orbital theory.
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Related Practice
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The water molecule has similar bond vibrations to carbon dioxide. Decide whether the symmetric, asymmetric, and bending vibrations in water will result in the absorption of IR radiation.
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Carbon monoxide is produced by incomplete combustion of fossil fuels. (c) What is the bond order of CO? Does this match the bond order predicted by the electron-dot structure?

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Textbook Question

Cyclooctatetraene dianion, C8H82-, is an organic ion with the structure shown. Considering only the p bonds and not the s bonds, cyclooctatetraene dianion can be described by the following energy diagrams of its p molecular orbitals:

(c) Complete the MO energy diagram by assigning the appropriate numbers of p electrons to the various molecular orbitals, indicating the electrons using up/down arrows 1c T2.

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Textbook Question
The dichromate ion, Cr2O72-, has neither Cr¬Cr nor O¬O bonds. (b) How many outer-shell electrons does each Cr atom have in your electron-dot structure? What is the likely geometry around the Cr atoms?
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Textbook Question
In the cyanate ion, OCN-, carbon is the central atom.(d) Which hybrid orbitals are used by the C atom, and how many p bonds does the C atom form?
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Textbook Question

Cyclooctatetraene dianion, C8H82-, is an organic ion with the structure shown. Considering only the p bonds and not the s bonds, cyclooctatetraene dianion can be described by the following energy diagrams of its p molecular orbitals:

(b) Three of the p molecular orbitals are bonding, three are antibonding, and two are nonbonding, meaning that they have the same energy level as isolated p orbitals. Which is which?

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