Molecular Orbital Theory Molecular Orbital (MO) Theory describes how atomic orbitals combine to form molecular orbitals, which can be occupied by electrons. In this theory, electrons are delocalized over the entire molecule, and the energy levels of these orbitals determine the stability and magnetic properties of the molecule. Understanding the arrangement of electrons in these orbitals is crucial for predicting whether a species is diamagnetic or paramagnetic. Recommended video: Guided course 03:06 03:06 Molecular Orbital Theory

Diamagnetism and Paramagnetism Diamagnetism is a property of materials that have all their electrons paired, resulting in no net magnetic moment and a weak repulsion from magnetic fields. In contrast, paramagnetism occurs in materials with unpaired electrons, leading to a net magnetic moment and attraction to magnetic fields. Identifying the electron configuration of a molecule or ion helps determine its magnetic properties based on the presence of unpaired electrons. Recommended video: Guided course 01:33 01:33 Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism