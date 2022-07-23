Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 - Covalent Compounds: Bonding Theories and Molecular Structure
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.8 - Covalent Compounds: Bonding Theories and Molecular StructureProblem 102
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 8, Problem 102

Look at the MO diagrams of corresponding neutral diatomic species in Figure 8.22, and predict whether each of the following ions is diamagnetic or paramagnetic. Diagrams for Li2 and C2 are similar to N2; Cl2 is similar to F2. (c) F2-

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the electron configuration of the neutral F2 molecule by referring to the MO diagram similar to F2. In the case of F2, the molecular orbitals fill up to the π*2p orbitals.
Determine the total number of electrons in the F2- ion. Since F2- has an extra electron compared to the neutral F2 molecule, add one electron to the highest occupied molecular orbital (HOMO) of F2.
Place the extra electron in the next available molecular orbital in the MO diagram, which would be the π*2p orbital, making it partially filled.
Check for unpaired electrons in the molecular orbitals. A partially filled orbital indicates the presence of unpaired electrons.
Conclude whether F2- is diamagnetic or paramagnetic based on the presence of unpaired electrons. If there are unpaired electrons, the ion is paramagnetic; if all electrons are paired, the ion is diamagnetic.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Orbital Theory

Molecular Orbital (MO) Theory describes how atomic orbitals combine to form molecular orbitals, which can be occupied by electrons. In this theory, electrons are delocalized over the entire molecule, and the energy levels of these orbitals determine the stability and magnetic properties of the molecule. Understanding the arrangement of electrons in these orbitals is crucial for predicting whether a species is diamagnetic or paramagnetic.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:06
Molecular Orbital Theory

Diamagnetism and Paramagnetism

Diamagnetism is a property of materials that have all their electrons paired, resulting in no net magnetic moment and a weak repulsion from magnetic fields. In contrast, paramagnetism occurs in materials with unpaired electrons, leading to a net magnetic moment and attraction to magnetic fields. Identifying the electron configuration of a molecule or ion helps determine its magnetic properties based on the presence of unpaired electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism

Electron Configuration of Ions

The electron configuration of an ion is derived from the neutral atom's configuration, adjusted for the gain or loss of electrons. For F2-, two additional electrons are added to the molecular orbitals compared to the neutral F2 molecule. Analyzing the resulting electron configuration allows us to assess the number of unpaired electrons, which is essential for determining whether the ion is diamagnetic or paramagnetic.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:35
Anion Electron Configuration
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question
For a given type of MO, use a s2s as an example, is the bonding or antibonding orbital higher in energy? Explain.
488
views
Textbook Question
Use the MO energy diagram in Figure 8.22b to describe the bonding in O2+, O2, and O2-. Which of the three is likely to be stable? What is the bond order of each? Which contain unpaired electrons?
990
views
Textbook Question
The C2 molecule can be represented by an MO diagram similar to that in Figure 8.22a. (b) To increase the bond order of C2, should you add or remove an electron?
1531
views
Textbook Question
Calcium carbide, CaC2, reacts with water to produce acetylene, C2H2, and is sometimes used as a convenient source of that substance. Use the MO energy diagram in Figure 8.22a to describe the bonding in the carbide anion, C22-. What is its bond order?
1062
views
Textbook Question

At high temperatures, sulfur vapor is predominantly in the form of S2(g) molecules. (a) Assuming that the molecular orbitals for third-row diatomic molecules are analogous to those for second-row molecules, construct an MO diagram for the valence orbitals of S2(g).

466
views
Textbook Question

At high temperatures, sulfur vapor is predominantly in the form of S2(g) molecules. (d) When two electrons are added to S2, the disulfide ion S22- is formed. Is the bond length in S22- likely to be shorter or longer than the bond length in S2? Explain.

513
views