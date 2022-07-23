Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Covalent Compounds: Bonding Theories and Molecular Structure
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.8 - Covalent Compounds: Bonding Theories and Molecular StructureProblem 32a
Chapter 8, Problem 32a

The following ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in such over-thecounter headache remedies as Tylenol. (Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H.) (a) What is the formula of acetaminophen?

Verified step by step guidance
1
1. To determine the formula of acetaminophen, you need to count the number of each type of atom in the molecule. The colors in the model represent different types of atoms: Red represents Oxygen (O), Gray represents Carbon (C), Blue represents Nitrogen (N), and Ivory represents Hydrogen (H).
2. Count the number of each type of atom in the model. For example, count the number of gray balls to determine the number of Carbon atoms, count the number of red balls to determine the number of Oxygen atoms, and so on.
3. Once you have counted the number of each type of atom, you can write the formula. The formula of a compound is written by listing the types of atoms present, followed by a subscript indicating the number of each type of atom. If there is only one atom of a certain type, you do not need to write a '1'.
4. For example, if you counted 8 Carbon atoms, 9 Hydrogen atoms, 1 Nitrogen atom, and 2 Oxygen atoms, the formula would be written as C8H9NO2.
5. Remember, the formula represents the ratio of the atoms in the compound, not necessarily the actual number of atoms in a single molecule. In this case, for every 8 Carbon atoms, there are 9 Hydrogen atoms, 1 Nitrogen atom, and 2 Oxygen atoms.

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Formula

A molecular formula represents the number and types of atoms in a molecule. It is expressed using chemical symbols for each element, followed by subscripts indicating the number of each type of atom. For example, the molecular formula for water is H2O, indicating two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Determining Molecular Formulas

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In acetaminophen, the presence of the hydroxyl group (-OH) and the amide group (-NHCOCH3) are key to its properties and reactivity, influencing its role as a pain reliever.
Carbonyl Functional Groups

Ball-and-Stick Model

A ball-and-stick model is a three-dimensional representation of a molecule that illustrates the arrangement of atoms and the bonds between them. In this model, balls represent atoms, and sticks represent the bonds, helping to visualize the molecular structure and spatial orientation of the atoms in compounds like acetaminophen.
Bohr Model of the Atom
Textbook Question

Three of the following molecular models have a tetrahedral central atom, and one does not. Which is the odd one? (There may be a 'hidden' atom directly behind a visible atom in some cases.) (a)

(b)

(c)

(d)

Textbook Question
The VSEPR model is a simple predictive tool that is usually, but not always, correct. Take urea, for instance, a waste product excreted in animal urine:

What hybridization would you expect for the C and N atoms in urea according to the VSEPR model, and what approximate values would you expect for the various bond angles? What are the actual hybridizations and bond angles based on the molecular model shown? 1Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H.2
Textbook Question
The following ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in such over-thecounter headache remedies as Tylenol. 1Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H.2 (c) What is the geometry around each carbon?

Textbook Question

The following ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in such over-thecounter headache remedies as Tylenol. (Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H.) (b) Indicate the positions of the multiple bonds in acetaminophen.

Textbook Question

The following ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of thalidomide, a drug that causes birth defects when taken by expectant mothers but is valuable for its use against leprosy. The lines indicate only the connections between atoms, not whether the bonds are single, double, or triple. 1Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H.2 (a) What is the formula of thalidomide?

Textbook Question

Ethyl acetate, CH3CO2CH2CH3, is commonly used as a solvent and nail-polish remover. Look at the following electrostatic potential map of ethyl acetate, and explain the observed polarity.

