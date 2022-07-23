The VSEPR model is a simple predictive tool that is usually, but not always, correct. Take urea, for instance, a waste product excreted in animal urine:

What hybridization would you expect for the C and N atoms in urea according to the VSEPR model, and what approximate values would you expect for the various bond angles? What are the actual hybridizations and bond angles based on the molecular model shown? 1Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H.2