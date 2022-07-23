Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical Energy
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical EnergyProblem 116c
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 9, Problem 116c

Use the data in Appendix B to find standard enthalpies of reaction in kilojoules for the following processes: (c) Fe2O3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products in the given chemical reaction. For this reaction, the reactants are Fe2O3 (s) and CO (g), and the products are Fe (s) and CO2 (g).
Look up the standard enthalpy of formation (\(\Delta H_f^\circ\)) for each reactant and product in Appendix B. The values you need are for Fe2O3 (s), CO (g), Fe (s), and CO2 (g).
Write down the standard enthalpy of formation for each substance. Make sure to note the physical state (solid, liquid, gas) as it is crucial for accurate values.
Apply Hess's Law to calculate the standard enthalpy of reaction (\(\Delta H_{rxn}^\circ\)). Use the formula: \(\Delta H_{rxn}^\circ = \sum (\Delta H_f^\circ \text{ of products}) - \sum (\Delta H_f^\circ \text{ of reactants})\).
Substitute the standard enthalpies of formation into the equation and calculate the sum for the products and the reactants separately. Then, find the difference between these sums to get the standard enthalpy of reaction.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Enthalpy of Reaction

The standard enthalpy of reaction (ΔH°) is the change in enthalpy when reactants are converted to products under standard conditions (1 atm pressure and 25°C). It is a crucial concept in thermodynamics, allowing chemists to predict the heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction. This value can be calculated using Hess's law or from standard enthalpies of formation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:34
Enthalpy of Formation

Hess's Law

Hess's Law states that the total enthalpy change for a reaction is the sum of the enthalpy changes for individual steps, regardless of the pathway taken. This principle allows for the calculation of enthalpy changes for reactions that are difficult to measure directly by using known enthalpy changes of related reactions. It emphasizes the state function nature of enthalpy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:03
Hess's Law

Enthalpy of Formation

The enthalpy of formation (ΔHf°) is the change in enthalpy when one mole of a compound is formed from its elements in their standard states. These values are tabulated for many substances and are essential for calculating the standard enthalpy of reaction using the formula: ΔH° = ΣΔHf°(products) - ΣΔHf°(reactants). Understanding this concept is vital for thermodynamic calculations in chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:34
Enthalpy of Formation
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Use the information in Table 9.2 to calculate ΔH° in kilojoules for the photosynthesis of glucose (C6H12O6) and O2 from CO2 and liquid H2O, a reaciton carried out by all green plants
1044
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Use the data in Appendix B to find standard enthalpies of reaction in kilojoules for the following processes: (a) C(s) + CO2(g) → 2 CO(g)

701
views
Textbook Question

Use the data in Appendix B to find standard enthalpies of reaction in kilojoules for the following processes: (b) 2 H2O2 (aq) → 2 H2O (l) + O2(g)

792
views
Textbook Question
Isooctane, C8H18, is the component of gasoline from which the term octane rating derives (b) The standard molar heat of combustion of isooctane (l) is -5461 kJ/mol. Calculate ΔH°f for isooctane(l)
1956
views
Textbook Question

Isooctane, C8H18, is the component of gasoline from which the term octane rating derives. (a) Write a balanced equation for the combustion of isooctane(l) with O2 to yield CO2(g) and H2O(l)

1383
views
Textbook Question

What does entropy measure?

467
views