Standard Enthalpy of Reaction The standard enthalpy of reaction (ΔH°) is the change in enthalpy when reactants are converted to products under standard conditions (1 atm pressure and 25°C). It is a crucial concept in thermodynamics, allowing chemists to predict the heat absorbed or released during a chemical reaction. This value can be calculated using Hess's law or from standard enthalpies of formation. Recommended video: Guided course 02:34 02:34 Enthalpy of Formation

Hess's Law Hess's Law states that the total enthalpy change for a reaction is the sum of the enthalpy changes for individual steps, regardless of the pathway taken. This principle allows for the calculation of enthalpy changes for reactions that are difficult to measure directly by using known enthalpy changes of related reactions. It emphasizes the state function nature of enthalpy. Recommended video: Guided course 02:03 02:03 Hess's Law