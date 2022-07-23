Hess's Law

Hess's Law states that the total enthalpy change for a reaction is the sum of the enthalpy changes for individual steps, regardless of the pathway taken. This principle allows chemists to calculate ΔH° for complex reactions by using known enthalpy changes of simpler reactions. In the case of photosynthesis, Hess's Law can be applied to derive the overall enthalpy change from the enthalpy values of the formation of reactants and products.