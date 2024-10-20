Problem 96b
From the given molar mass and empirical formula of several compounds, find the molecular formula of each compound. b. CCl, 284.77 g/mol
Problem 96c
From the given molar mass and empirical formula of several compounds, find the molecular formula of each compound. c. C3H2N, 312.29 g/mol
Problem 97
Combustion analysis of a hydrocarbon produces 33.01 g CO2 and 13.51 g H2O. Calculate the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon.
Problem 98
Combustion analysis of naphthalene, a hydrocarbon used in mothballs, produces 8.80 g CO2 and 1.44 g H2O. Calculate the empirical formula of naphthalene.
Problem 99
The foul odor of rancid butter is due largely to butyric acid, a compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Combustion analysis of a 4.30-g sample of butyric acid produces 8.59 g CO2 and 3.52 g H2O. Determine the empirical formula of butyric acid.
Problem 100
Tartaric acid is the white, powdery substance that coats tart candies such as Sour Patch Kids. Combustion analysis of a 12.01-g sample of tartaric acid—which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen—produces 14.08 g CO2 and 4.32 g H2O. Determine the empirical formula of tartaric acid.
Problem 101
Sulfuric acid is a component of acid rain formed when gaseous sulfur dioxide pollutant reacts with gaseous oxygen and liquid water to form aqueous sulfuric acid. Write the balanced chemical equation this reaction. (Note: this is a simplified representation of this reaction.)
Problem 102
Nitric acid is a component of acid rain that forms when gaseous nitrogen dioxide pollutant reacts with gaseous oxygen and liquid water to form aqueous nitric acid. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction. (Note: this is a simplified representation of this reaction.)
Problem 104
When iron rusts, solid iron reacts with gaseous oxygen to form solid iron(III) oxide. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
Problem 105
Write the balanced chemical equation for the fermentation of sucrose (C12H22O11) by yeasts in which the aqueous sugar reacts with water to form aqueous ethanol (C2H5OH) and carbon dioxide gas.
Problem 107a
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. a. Solid lead(II) sulfide reacts with aqueous hydrobromic acid to form solid lead(II) bromide and dihydrogen monosulfide gas.
Problem 107b
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. b. Gaseous carbon monoxide reacts with hydrogen gas to form gaseous methane (CH4) and liquid water.
Problem 107c
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. c. Aqueous hydrochloric acid reacts with solid manganese(IV) oxide to form aqueous manganese(II) chloride, liquid water, and chlorine gas.
Problem 107d
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. d. Liquid pentane (C5H12) reacts with gaseous oxygen to form carbon dioxide and liquid water.
Problem 108a
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. a. Solid copper reacts with solid sulfur to form solid copper(I) sulfide.
Problem 108b
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. b. Solid iron(III) oxide reacts with hydrogen gas to form solid iron and liquid water.
Problem 108d
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. d. Gaseous ammonia (NH3) reacts with gaseous oxygen to form gaseous nitrogen monoxide and gaseous water.
Problem 110
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction of aqueous potassium hydroxide with aqueous iron(III) chloride to form solid iron(III) hydroxide and aqueous potassium chloride.
Problem 111
Balance each chemical equation. b. Co(NO3)3(aq) + (NH4)2S(aq)¡Co2S3(s) + NH4NO3(aq)
Problem 115
Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. d. H3C¬CH2¬CH2¬CH3
Problem 116
Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. a. HC‚CH
Problem 121
How many molecules of ethanol (C2H5OH) (the alcohol in alcoholic beverages) are present in 145 mL of ethanol? The density of ethanol is 0.789 g/cm3.
Problem 122
A drop of water has a volume of approximately 0.05 mL. How many water molecules does it contain? The density of water is 1.0 g/cm3.
Problem 123b
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. b. lead(II) phosphate
Problem 123c
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. c. sulfurous acid
Problem 123d
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. d. cobalt(II) bromide
Problem 124
Determine the chemical formula of each compound and then use it to calculate the mass percent composition of each constituent element. c. nitrogen triiodide
Problem 125
A Freon leak in the air-conditioning system of an old car releases 25 g of CF2Cl2 per month. What mass of chlorine does this car emit into the atmosphere each year?
Problem 127
A metal (M) forms a compound with the formula MCl3. If the compound contains 65.57% Cl by mass, what is the identity of the metal?
Problem 128
A metal (M) forms an oxide with the formula M2O. If the oxide contains 16.99% O by mass, what is the identity of the metal?
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
