Problem 71c
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. c. C2H2
Problem 71d
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. d. C2H5Cl
Problem 72a
Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. a. N2O
Problem 72c
Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. c. NO2
Problem 73
Most fertilizers consist of nitrogen-containing compounds such as NH3, CO(NH2)2, NH4NO3, and (NH4)2SO4. Plants use the nitrogen content in these compounds for protein synthesis. Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in CO(NH2)2.
Problem 74
Iron in the earth is in the form of iron ore. Common ores include Fe2O3 (hematite), Fe3O4 (magnetite), and FeCO3 (siderite). Calculate the mass percent composition of iron for each of these iron ores. Which ore has the highest iron content?
Problem 75
Copper(II) fluoride contains 37.42% F by mass. Calculate the mass of fluorine (in g) in 55.5 g of copper(II) fluoride.
Problem 76
Silver chloride, often used in silver plating, contains 75.27% Ag by mass. Calculate the mass of silver chloride required to plate 155 mg of pure silver.
Problem 77
The iodide ion is a dietary mineral essential to good nutrition. In countries where potassium iodide is added to salt, iodine deficiency (or goiter) has been almost completely eliminated. The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for iodine is 150 mg/day. How much potassium iodide (76.45% I) should you consume if you want to meet the RDA?
Problem 78
The American Dental Association recommends that an adult female should consume 3.0 mg of fluoride (F-) per day to prevent tooth decay. If the fluoride is consumed in the form of sodium fluoride (45.24% F), what amount of sodium fluoride contains the recommended amount of fluoride?
Problem 79a
Write a ratio showing the relationship between the molar amounts of each element for each compound. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (a)
Problem 80b
Write a ratio showing the relationship between the molar amounts of each element for each compound. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (b)
Problem 81a
Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. a. 0.0885 mol C4H10
Problem 81c
Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. c. 2.4 mol C6H12
Problem 81d
Determine the number of moles of hydrogen atoms in each sample. d. 1.87 mol C8H18
Problem 82
Determine the number of moles of oxygen atoms in each sample. a. 4.88 mol H2O2 b. 2.15 mol N2O c. 0.0237 mol H2CO3 d. 24.1 mol CO2
Problem 83a
Calculate mass (in grams) of sodium in 8.5 g of each sodiumcontaining food additive. a. NaCl (table salt)
Problem 84a
Calculate the mass (in kilograms) of chlorine in 25 kg of each chlorofluorocarbon (CFC). a. CF2Cl2
Problem 84b
Calculate the mass (in kilograms) of chlorine in 25 kg of each chlorofluorocarbon (CFC). b. CFCl3
Problem 85
How many fluorine atoms are present in 5.85 g of C2F4?
Problem 88a
A chemist decomposes samples of several compounds; the masses of their constituent elements are listed. Calculate the empirical formula for each compound. a. 1.245 g Ni, 5.381 g I
Problem 88b
A chemist decomposes samples of several compounds; the masses of their constituent elements are listed. Calculate the empirical formula for each compound. b. 2.677 g Ba, 3.115 g Br
Problem 88c
A chemist decomposes samples of several compounds; the masses of their constituent elements are listed. Calculate the empirical formula for each compound. c. 2.128 g Be, 7.557 g S, 15.107 g O
Problem 89a
Calculate the empirical formula for each stimulant based on its elemental mass percent composition. a. nicotine (found in tobacco leaves): C 74.03%, H 8.70%, N 17.27%
Problem 90a
Calculate the empirical formula for each natural flavor based on its elemental mass percent composition. a. methyl butyrate (component of apple taste and smell): C 58.80%, H 9.87%, O 31.33%
Problem 90b
Calculate the empirical formula for each natural flavor based on its elemental mass percent composition. b. vanillin (responsible for the taste and smell of vanilla): C 63.15%, H 5.30%, O 31.55%
Problem 92
The elemental mass percent composition of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) is 40.92% C, 4.58% H, and 54.50% O. Determine the empirical formula of ascorbic acid.
Problem 94
A 45.2-mg sample of phosphorus reacts with selenium to form 131.6 mg of the selenide. Determine the empirical formula of phosphorus selenide.
Problem 95
From the given empirical formula and molar mass, find the molecular formula of each compound. a. C6H7N, 186.24 g/mol
Problem 96a
From the given molar mass and empirical formula of several compounds, find the molecular formula of each compound. a. C4H9, 114.22 g/mol
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
