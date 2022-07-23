Chapter 1, Problem 126
A sample of gaseous neon atoms at atmospheric pressure and 0 °C contains 2.69 * 1022 atoms per liter. The atomic radius of neon is 69 pm. What fraction of the space do the atoms themselves occupy? What does this reveal about the separation between atoms in the gaseous phase?
Video transcript
The Toyota Prius, a hybrid electric vehicle, has an EPA gas mileage rating of 52 mi>gal in the city. How many kilometers can the Prius travel on 15 L of gasoline?
The Honda Insight, a hybrid electric vehicle, has an EPA gas mileage rating of 41 mi>gal in the city. How many kilometers can the Insight travel on the amount of gasoline that would fit in a soda can? The volume of a soda can is 355 mL.
The single proton that forms the nucleus of the hydrogen atom has a radius of approximately 1.0 * 10 - 13 cm. The hydrogen atom itself has a radius of approximately 52.9 pm. What fraction of the space within the atom is occupied by the nucleus?
The diameter of a hydrogen atom is 212 pm. Find the length in kilometers of a row of 6.02 * 1023 hydrogen atoms. The diameter of a ping pong ball is 4.0 cm. Find the length in kilometers of a row of 6.02 * 1023 ping pong balls.
The daily recommended intake of calcium for an average adult is 1,000 mg. There is 125 mg of calcium in 100 grams of milk. If a 150 g smoothie contains 75 grams of milk, how many grams of smoothie should an adult consume to meet the daily recommended intake?
Lead metal can be extracted from a mineral called galena, which contains 86.6% lead by mass. A particular ore contains 68.5% galena by mass. If the lead can be extracted with 92.5% efficiency, what mass of ore is required to make a lead sphere with a 5.00-cm radius?